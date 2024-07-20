E-Paper

UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog, drop in visibility

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 7:22 AM

Last updated: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 7:24 AM

A red alert has been issued for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility, which may reduce even further at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The red alert is active from 6.15am to 8.30am today, July 20.

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution during the reduced visibility, and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The NCM also issued a yellow alert from 4.30am to 8.30am today for some parts, for a chance of fog formation with a drop in horizontal visibility, which may decrease even further at times.


The weather is forecasted to be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. Some convective clouds may form towards the east by afternoon, according to the weather department.

Temperatures will range between in 31℃ and 42℃ in Abu Dhabi and between 32℃ and 41℃ in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

