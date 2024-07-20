UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog, drop in visibility

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 7:22 AM Last updated: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 7:24 AM

A red alert has been issued for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility, which may reduce even further at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The red alert is active from 6.15am to 8.30am today, July 20.

Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution during the reduced visibility, and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards.

The NCM also issued a yellow alert from 4.30am to 8.30am today for some parts, for a chance of fog formation with a drop in horizontal visibility, which may decrease even further at times.