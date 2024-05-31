UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue; temperatures to rise

WHO report says new types of e-cigarettes resemble toys or use cartoon characters to appeal to kids
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Friday morning (May 31).
The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.
In a social media post, Dubai Police cautioned motorists against poor visibility on internal and external roads in the emirate. The authorities advised motorists to reduce speed and follow safety traffic guidelines.
The UAE can expect a generally fair weather today, with an increase in temperature.
It will be humid by Friday night and Saturday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.
The weather department noted that temperature will reach up to 44ºC and 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow in the country, causing the sea in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea to be slight.
