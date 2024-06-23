E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Red alert issued as foggy conditions continue; chance of rainfall expected in some areas

Most residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 7:19 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Sunday morning, June 23.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30 in the morning.


In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police cautioned motorists against poor visibility, urging them to reduce speed and follow safety traffic guidelines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The met has issued red alert for heavy fog on Saturday, and the foggy conditions are expected to continue until today, Sunday.

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Sunday, with low clouds expected to appear in the east coast by morning. There is probability of rainfall in the eastern areas by the afternoon brought about by convective clouds.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach 50ºC in Gasyoura, Al Quaa, and Rezeen. The humidity index is expected to reach up to 65 per cent in Razeen and 40 per cent in Gasyoura and Al Quaa.

Meanwhile, mercury will reach up to 46ºC and 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

On Friday, June 21, the UAE has recorded the highest temperature of the summer season so far. At 3:15pm on Friday, a temperature of 49.9 °C was recorded in Mezaira (Al Dhafra region), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said in a post on X.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times are expected to blow in thw country during daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE