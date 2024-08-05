E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Rains hit some parts of country; yellow alert issued for winds, rough seas

Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Screengrab: Storm Centre video
Screengrab: Storm Centre video

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 7:23 AM

Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 9:46 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert on Monday, August 5, as rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northwesterly direction continue.

The weather department noted that Arabian Gulf, especially westward, will experience rough seas with waves reaching 6 feet at times. The warning, issued at 1am and lasting until 6pm today, advises caution for those engaging in outdoor activities.


The weather department issued the same alert on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Photo: X/ NCM
Photo: X/ NCM

Earlier this morning, light rains have been pouring in some areas of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan. The National Centre of Meteorology alerted resident of light rains over scattered areas of the Eastern coast on Monday.

Videos posted by Storm Centre show heavy drizzles and light rains in various parts of the country.

Watch the videos below, as shared by Storm Centre:

Today, UAE residents can expect a partly cloudy to cloudy day, which could get dusty at times. Over the eastern coast, low clouds will appear with a chance of convective cloud formation, accompanied by light rainfall especially eastward and southward by afternoon.

Temperatures will reach up to 40℃ and 41℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 80 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE