UAE weather: Rain may continue in some areas today but with less intensity

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:44 AM

Rain may continue in some parts of the country today but with less intensity, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall, it added. Most parts of the UAE, however, will see clear to partially cloudy skies.

Temperatures may hit a high of 39℃ in Abu Dhabi and 38℃ in Dubai. Humidity to range between 15 per cent to 80 per cent.

Winds will be light to moderate but they can turn active and reach speeds of 40kmph.. Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.