UAE weather: Possible rainfall, mist may form over some areas

Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 7:35 AM

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas – especially Southward – with a probability of light rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, especially over the sea, Northward.

Temperatures could be as high as 26ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 17ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times offshore in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.

