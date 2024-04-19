UAE weather: More rain expected next week

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 7:32 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 7:40 AM

The UAE had experienced unprecedented rainfall on Tuesday, leading to significant damage across the country. While efforts to recover from the aftermath are underway, another round of showers are forecasted to return exactly a week later.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather forecast for April 23, indicating partly cloudy conditions with occasional cloud cover. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall, which could intensify in certain areas, NCM said. Coastal regions may also witness a decrease in temperatures.

In its five-day forecast bulletin, NCM has also predicted light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds for Tuesday, later shifting to northwesterly and potentially reaching speeds of 15 to 25 km per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/hour.

NCM said it will be humid today especially in coastal and internal areas, with the possibility of fog or mist formation. However, as the day progresses, skies will become fair to partly cloudy, particularly towards the east.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the northeasterly to southeasterly direction, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 kilometers per hour, occasionally reaching up to 30 km/hr.

On Saturday, expect humidity in the morning, especially in coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist, NCM said. By tomorrow afternoon, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with some chance of clouds forming over mountains, possibly bringing rainfall.

