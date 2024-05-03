UAE weather: Light rain forecast in some areas; temperatures to rise

Educators have also been encouraging students to assume responsibility for their own learning
Expect a generally fair and partly cloudy day at times in some areas on Friday (May 3), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said. Some rainy clouds may appear over the eastern and southern areas.
The night is expected to be humid, as well as Saturday morning, following the gradual rise in temperature.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperature will reach up to 38ºC and 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
The weather department also said to expect light to moderate winds, which may cause dust and sand to blow over.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READS:
Educators have also been encouraging students to assume responsibility for their own learning
He was known for his close ties and direct communication with the people of Al Ain
This year, the property prices are likely to see a jump of up to 15%
The authorities also denied rumours about water contamination in the emirate due to the rains
He was joined by the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah as well as other worshippers
In the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed stressed on peace based on 'two-state solution' for Israel and Palestine
The prices had slipped below $2,300 per ounce on Wednesday evening but recovered later in the day
Travellers advised to take extra travel time, keep checking updates