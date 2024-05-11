UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to rise

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 7:14 AM Last updated: Sat 11 May 2024, 7:30 AM

The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Saturday (May 11), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department also noted that the weather may be hazy at times, especially in the eastern and northern areas.

Residents can also expect a slight increase in temperature today.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

NCM issued a yellow warning for fog formation. The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, especially northward, until 09.00 Saturday.

Light to moderate wind, freshening at times, is expected to blow in the country.

Temperature will reach up to 35ºC and 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

