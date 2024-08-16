UAE weather: Fog expected in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Their crown princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Jordanian King
The UAE can expect humid conditions on Friday, August 16, which are likely to continue over Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
According to the the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), most residents can expect a fair day which could get partly cloudy at times. It will be cloudy the eastern coast by morning, as low clouds are expected to appear over the area.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The met also noted that temperature will reach up to 44ºC and 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 23℃ in the mountains.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf. The Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, and may become rough by Saturday morning.
ALSO READ:
Their crown princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Jordanian King
She also constantly educates others in the community and promotes environmental sustainability
Pakistan Consul-general Hussain Muhammad advises Pakistanis in the UAE against sharing fake, unreliable social media posts
The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop escalation, and to not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region
The Sharjah Ruler, too, condoled with King of Jordan
Initially, the tram-like eco-friendly trains operated from Friday to Sunday
The fourth Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival will be held from January 3 to 12, 2025
After initial treatment in Oman, the man and his family were brought to UAE on a National Guard search and rescue plane