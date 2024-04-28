UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead on Sunday

Arabella was recently recognised with a gold medal at the first edition of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Awards
Expect a fair to partly cloudy day in general across the UAE on Sunday (April 28), the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said. Some rainy clouds may appear over some eastern and internal areas in the afternoon.
The weather department also said to expect light to moderate winds, which may be refreshing, even when it may cause dust and sand blowing over.
Temperature will reach up to 36ºC and 37ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
NCM has also alerted residents on Sunday morning about fog formation in some areas.
These are the areas affected by fog:
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police advised motorists to drive safely due to the to low horizontal visibility following the formation of fog in some areas and called on them to adhere to the variable speed shown on the signs and electronic directional boards.
