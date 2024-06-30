UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 7:14 AM

The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy at times on Sunday, June 30, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning.

On Saturday, the met had also forecasted that low clouds would appear over the East Coast, with a chance of the formation of some convective clouds over the mountains which might be associated with rainfall.

The weather today is expected to be fair, a contrast to yesterday morning's foggy conditions. A red and yellow alert were issued for fog yesterday, Saturday. The authority said in the warning that fog formation can cause a "deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal areas from 6am until 8.30am on Saturday".

Hail and rain were seen in some parts of the country on Saturday, despite the persistent scorching temperatures. The met also issued an orange alert for rain and dusty conditions over some Eastern areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country during daytime today.

The met had forecast that temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the internal areas on Sunday.