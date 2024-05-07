UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Findings could be utilised to optimise personalised drug-based interventions for patients
The UAE can expect a clear to partly cloudy weather at times on Tuesday (May 7), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The met also noted that there's a chance of light rain in the western and southern areas.
Temperature will reach up to 41ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate wind, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
