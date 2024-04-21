UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy conditions, temperatures to rise to 37ºC

Dubai: Free services offered by major developers as residents grapple with after-effects of floods
These companies are working in collaboration with Dubai Land Department to offer free services to areas affected by the storm
The weather in UAE today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Clouds are likely to appear towards the east by afternoon,
NCM further said it will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds are likely to blow.
Temperatures are likely to reach a maximum of 33ºC in some internal areas in the country.
Mercury is set to rise to 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai.
Temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 19ºC in mountainous regions.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf as well as in the Oman Sea.
