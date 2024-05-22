UAE weather: Fair day ahead, temperatures to hit 45ºC

This new treatment will help patients as young as 12 years old
The day across the UAE is expected to be largely fair with the emirate experiencing a rise in temperature, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Temperature in internal areas would hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.
In coastal areas and islands, the mercury will be around 30 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius.
The weather will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai will have a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow mostly at 10 - 20 km/hour, reaching 30 km/hour at times.
The waves will be slight in the Arabian Gulf as well as in the Oman Sea.
