UAE weather: Fair day ahead; cloudy conditions in some areas

Travel agents report slots booked till end of August as Europe continues to be ‘high-demand’ destination for travellers
The UAE can expect a fair day in general on Friday (June 7), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather department noted that clouds will appear eastward by Friday afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The met noted that the temperature will reach up to 47ºC in internal areas. In Gasyoura and Mezaira, the temperature will reach up to 46ºC with the humidity index reaching up to 45 per cent in both areas.
Temperatures will reach up to 42ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Travel agents report slots booked till end of August as Europe continues to be ‘high-demand’ destination for travellers
The two top diplomats stressed the need for Israel to comply with its legal obligations, and to stop the illegitimate and illegal measures
Equipped with 11 sensors, the station can measure 101 types of air pollutants
On Tuesday, election officials in India counted a staggering 640 million votes to announce the results
Doctors tackled the condition with a procedure usually used to treat heart disease
The leaders looked forward to the two nations' continued collaboration
Videos posted on social media showed huge flames and thick plumes of smoke
Work on the first-of-its-kind project is underway, targeting a total of 40 buildings that are prone to fires