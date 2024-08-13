E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair day ahead; cloudy conditions expected in some areas

Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 7:15 AM

Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 7:24 AM

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair day day that could get partly cloudy at times on Tuesday, August 13, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the weather department, it will be cloudy in the eastern and southern areas due to the appearance of low clouds by Tuesday afternoon.


The met noted that there is a slight increase in the temperatures today, with mercury reaching up to 48℃ in Mezaira and Al Quaa, compared to yesterday's 46℃ and 47℃, respectively.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Meanwhile, temperatures will reach up to 46℃ and 47℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 22℃ in the mountains.

Screenshot: NCM website
Screenshot: NCM website

Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE