E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Dusty conditions in some areas, temperatures to touch 47°C

Waves in Arabian Gulf could get rough towards north by night, the Met department said

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 7:23 AM

The day across the UAE will be fair in general with temperatures rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some internal areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

In coastal regions and islands, the maximum temperatures will likely hover between 39 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius.


There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, which would lead to blowing of dust and sand over some internal areas, the Met department said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The wind speeds will mostly be 10-25km/hr, reaching up to 35km/hour in internal areas and 40km/hr in coastal area and islands.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience maximum temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.

While waves will largely be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, it could get rough at times northwards by night, the Met department said further.

Waves will be slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE