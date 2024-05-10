UAE weather: Dusty conditions expected today; temperatures to drop

This comes after all major private raffle draw operators paused their operations since the beginning of this year
The UAE can expect a clear to partly cloudy day on Friday (May 10), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The met also noted that the weather may be dusty at times. Residents can also expect a slight decrease in temperature today.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. NCM also reported that there's a chance of fog or mist formation.
Temperature will reach up to 33ºC and 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate wind, freshening at times, especially over the sea, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea
ALSO READ:
This comes after all major private raffle draw operators paused their operations since the beginning of this year
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure also pointed to the rock berm project, which serves as a solution to future-proofing roads
Property owners in Dubai South and its vicinity have begun to raise prices - by up to 25 per cent
Members of the royal family, top officials, and a crowd of mourners performed funeral prayers on Thursday afternoon
Authorities express solidarity with the African country and offer condolences to those who lost loved ones in the catastrophe
Flexible work arrangement offers benefits like easing traffic congestions and cost savings, say experts
Wellness experts emphasised that it is important to recognise that each student navigates grief uniquely
All he needed was a small corner, dough, and a crepe pan to make his signature Regag bread