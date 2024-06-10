UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for dust

Company must obtain prior approval from the competent authority to practice telemarketing activity
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for dust on Monday, June 10, with the majority of the country experiencing a fair to partly cloudy weather.
The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility brought about by dust and sand until 8pm today.
In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility due to the dusty conditions. They urged the drivers to be alert and not be distracted by their phones.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The weather department noted that there's a chance of rainfall in some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon, due to the formation of convective clouds.
Meanwhile, temperature will reach up to 47ºC in internal areas today. The the humidity index will reach up to 75 per cent and 60 per cent in Mezaira and Gasyoura, respectively.
Temperatures will reach up to 44ºC and 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, will blow in the country causing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea today.
On Sunday, June 9, the NCM issued an orange alert for rain and strong winds, lasting until 8.30pm.
An orange alert means that residents must be prepared since hazardous weather events are forecast. It is essential to comply with guidelines issued by the authorities.
ALSO READ:
Company must obtain prior approval from the competent authority to practice telemarketing activity
Survey finds significant decline in cigarette smoking and a substantial surge in shisha usage over the past 12 months
Temperatures will range between 41ºC and 43ºC during the day, and 26ºC and 29ºC at night
Motorists are urged to exercise caution due to reduced visibility brought about by the windy, dusty conditions
Audience and participants can nominate their favourite content creators for the award
During the visit, he was briefed on the preparations, facilities, and services in anticipation of this year's rituals
Heavy rains accompanied by hail were recorded in parts of the country this weekend
From sun-soaked beaches to green parks, the city offers a variety of destinations