UAE weather: Dust storm warning issued for some areas

Parent-friendly workplaces deliver benefits to a wide range of stakeholders, including organisations, families and especially young children
The weather department has warned that fresh winds at a speed of 40 km/h, laden with sand and dust, will blow over some western areas on Wednesday, starting from 9 am until 6 am. The dust will reduce the horizontal visibility to less than 2000 metres.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The day ahead is likely to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over the islands and some eastern and western areas.
Expect rough sea in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 7 FT offshore.
The temperatures will reach a maximum of 42ºC in internal areas and a minimum of 17ºC in the mountains.
According to previous forecasts from the Met Department, the inclement weather is expected to begin from the west by Wednesday night, extending over most areas of the country on Thursday, and centred over western, coastal, and some eastern regions. Temperatures are also expected to decrease significantly.
ALSO READ
Parent-friendly workplaces deliver benefits to a wide range of stakeholders, including organisations, families and especially young children
Decarbonising the transportation sector will be an important step for the country to meet its net zero goals in 2050
Besides looking out for violators, Dubai Customs also recognises efforts to protect intellectual property rights
The gateway to Dubai’s Central Business District, it is termed as ‘city within a city’
The book award has been organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi
Residents of Amali Island will have exclusive access to their own 10,000 sqft clubhouse, serving as the island's recreation, adventure, and leisure hub
At least 46 people were killed in a mudslide and flash floods in Mai Mahiu town in central Kenya
This was in comparison to about Dh541.4 billion in February 2023, an increase equivalent to Dh111.3 billion within 12 months