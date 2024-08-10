UAE weather: Chances of rainfall in some areas; yellow alert issued for rough sea

In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation recognised falconry as the country's intangible heritage
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert on Saturday, August 10, for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northeasterly direction.
The weather department noted that Arabian Gulf will experience rough seas with waves reaching seven feet offshore. The warning will last until 8am today and advises caution for those engaging in outdoor activities.
Today, most UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day which could get dusty at times.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to NCM, there's a chance of rainfall over some eastern and southern areas due to the formation of convective clouds which may bring about rain.
On Friday, August 9, NCM issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and rains brought about by the cumulonimbus clouds until 8pm.
While NCM had forecast that rains may hit some parts of the country, temperatures are expected to rise today, with mercury reaching up to 49℃ in Mezaira, Gasyoura, and Al Quaa. Temperatures will reach up to 46℃ and 44℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 22℃ in the mountains. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
In 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation recognised falconry as the country's intangible heritage
Residents are urged to take extra precaution as high temperatures may result in fire incidents
Mohamed Khamis Al Ahbabi had severe kidney disease and underwent three dialyses per week
Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres - the best in the world this year
Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas until 7pm today
He began his career at 17, handling heavy construction fabrication for cement and oil plants and later as a labourer on India's thermal power plants
The technology developed by NYU Abu Dhabi's Core Technology Platform can be used in various fields such as cardiovascular and neurological cases
The two countries share a longstanding relationship, driven by strategic partnerships and expanding economic cooperation