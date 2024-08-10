E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Chances of rainfall in some areas; yellow alert issued for rough sea

Temperatures are expected to rise today, with mercury reaching up to 49℃ in some areas in Abu Dhabi

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 7:14 AM

Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 7:21 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert on Saturday, August 10, for rough sea and fresh winds reaching up to 40kmph, blowing in a northeasterly direction.

The weather department noted that Arabian Gulf will experience rough seas with waves reaching seven feet offshore. The warning will last until 8am today and advises caution for those engaging in outdoor activities.


Today, most UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day which could get dusty at times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Photo: X/ NCM
Photo: X/ NCM

According to NCM, there's a chance of rainfall over some eastern and southern areas due to the formation of convective clouds which may bring about rain.

On Friday, August 9, NCM issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and rains brought about by the cumulonimbus clouds until 8pm.

While NCM had forecast that rains may hit some parts of the country, temperatures are expected to rise today, with mercury reaching up to 49℃ in Mezaira, Gasyoura, and Al Quaa. Temperatures will reach up to 46℃ and 44℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, but it can go as low as 22℃ in the mountains. Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains, and is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country causing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE