UAE weather: Chances of light rain; dusty conditions expected today

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 7:18 AM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 10:57 AM

The weather in UAE on Monday, June 17, is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The met noted that it may rain this afternoon brought about by convective clouds formation in the eastern and southern areas.

There were some rains recorded in other parts of the country yesterday, June 16. And while it may rain today, it is likely to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.

Internal areas will report a maximum temperature of 48ºC while it can dip up to 21ºC in the mountains, NCM has predicted.

Mercury will reach up to 47ºC and 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will blow in the country, causing dust and sand during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

