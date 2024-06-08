UAE weather: Chance of rainfall in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Temperatures will reach up to 42ºC and 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
The UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy day on Saturday, June 8, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather could get cloudy at times today, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon, associated with rainfall.
The met noted that the temperature will reach up to 47ºC in internal areas. In Gasyoura and Mezaira, the temperature will reach up to 47ºC with the humidity index reaching up to 50 per cent in both areas.
Temperatures will reach up to 44ºC and 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will blow in the country during daytime causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
