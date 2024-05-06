UAE weather: Chance of light rain in some areas this afternoon

Crossing a red signal is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and 30-day vehicle impoundment
The weather in UAE on Monday (May 6) is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather department also reported a probability of light rainfall in the southern areas this afternoon.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperature will reach up to 39ºC both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate winds, active at times, are expected to blow in the country.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Crossing a red signal is a serious traffic offence punishable by a hefty Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, and 30-day vehicle impoundment
The two customer happiness centres will operate on a 'partial closure basis' till project is completed by September end
'They have rightfully earned their place among the world's most modern armies,' says Sheikh Mohammed
The city offers the most exclusive designs in jewellery at the best rates
Temperature will rise, leading to a humid night and Monday morning
Ali underwent a rigorous procedure where an entire thrombus (blood clot) was meticulously removed, and native flow was restored after stent deployment
The siblings urged residents to join them in recognising the efforts of maintenance workers, security guards, and domestic helpers
Here is everything you need to have in hand before you register for the procedure