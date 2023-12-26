Some offices open one week after the collapse of part of the building, shops remain closed as investigation continues
UAE authorities on Tuesday alerted the public to scammers who are using the name of the country's missions abroad. Citizens and students are believed to be among the target victims.
In an advisory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged everyone to be wary of fraudulent e-mails or phone calls requesting money transfers and claiming to represent the UAE's embassies, officers, and employees overseas.
The scammers may request "financial transfers for the purposes of admission to universities", the ministry said. Others may ask for "advance payment to obtain a scholarship".
Do not respond to such e-mails and messages, it stressed. Those who encounter such scams are urged to contact Mofa's emergency hotline 0097180024.
