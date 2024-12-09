UAE warns of serious risks in unlicensed lottery, gaming activities

'Participating in or promoting such activities is illegal and punishable under UAE law, including penalties such as fines and imprisonment,' authorities said
Engaging in unlicensed lottery and commercial gaming activities in the UAE exposes participants to significant risks, the country’s gaming regulator has warned. These include fraud, deception, and financial loss.
In a consumer advisory, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) said the UAE enforces strict laws against unauthorised gambling operations.
“Participating in or promoting such activities is illegal and punishable under UAE law, including penalties such as fines and imprisonment,” it said.
The authority listed six key risks associated with unlicensed gaming operators:
