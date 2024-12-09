UAE warns of serious risks in unlicensed lottery, gaming activities

Engaging in unlicensed lottery and commercial gaming activities in the UAE exposes participants to significant risks, the country’s gaming regulator has warned. These include fraud, deception, and financial loss.

In a consumer advisory, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) said the UAE enforces strict laws against unauthorised gambling operations.

“Participating in or promoting such activities is illegal and punishable under UAE law, including penalties such as fines and imprisonment,” it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority listed six key risks associated with unlicensed gaming operators:

No consumer protection: Illegal operators do not offer legal recourse for unfair treatment or non-payment. Financial loss: Unlicensed operators are not required to follow fair gaming practices, which can lead to manipulated game outcomes, deceptive tactics, and significant financial loss for players. Fraud and Scams: Illegal entities frequently require sensitive personal and financial information, which can be misused for fraudulent purposes. Cybersecurity threats: Participation in unlicensed gaming activities exposes individuals to cybersecurity risks, including malware and phishing attacks. Reputational damage: Involvement in illegal gaming can lead to regulatory or criminal investigations. Increased crime rates: Unlicensed commercial gaming can be linked with other illegal activities such as money laundering, fraud, human trafficking, and organised crime. ALSO READ: UAE Lottery: Spending limit, account suspension among control tools to curb addiction After The UAE Lottery launch, operator explores new gaming concepts, formats