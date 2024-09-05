UAE wants immediate ceasefire in Sudan, says Minister

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 7:59 PM

The UAE has once again called for an immediate ceasefire in strife-torn Sudan.

In a letter published in The Economist (“Chaos machine”, August 31st), Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, lauded the publication for highlighting the unfolding tragedy in Sudan, describing it as a "sign of growing global disorder" as she stressed for the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in the North African country.

The Minister referred to the role played by the UAE in the recent talks that took place in Switzerland. "The UAE played a constructive role in helping to establish the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan format, which unlocked critical routes for aid deliveries, secured further commitments to protect civilians and developed a proposal for a compliance mechanism to ensure implementation of the Jeddah Declaration, with the objective to secure a ceasefire."

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, in the letter, further underlined that the UAE was committed to intensifying diplomatic efforts to protecting all civilians, especially women and children, from all forms of violence, including sexual violence.

She stressed that the UAE has :continued to push for elevating and integrating the perspectives of Sudanese women into recent efforts and talks".