UAE: Want training in drone operations? These centres can help

Individuals in the UAE are allowed to use drones, albeit under certain conditions, with the Ministry of Interior announcing a partial lifting of the ban earlier this week. It is also clarified that the use of drones for recreational use remains suspended in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Thursday, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the names and other details of accredited centres that can provide training certificates for drone operators.

Here's the list of the centres:

Emirates Falcon Aeroclub

Location: Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

E-mail: info@emiratesfalcons.ae

Phone: 03 7854 444, 054326 2721

Melaaha Drones

Location: Emirates of Fujairah, Alhail Industrial Area

E-mail: info@melaaha.ae

Phones: 0505513035, 0544373796

Versa Aerospace

Website: www.versa-aerospace.ae