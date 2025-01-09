UAE: Want training in drone operations? These centres can help

GCCA has announced names and other details of accredited centres that can provide training certificates to drone operators
Individuals in the UAE are allowed to use drones, albeit under certain conditions, with the Ministry of Interior announcing a partial lifting of the ban earlier this week. It is also clarified that the use of drones for recreational use remains suspended in Dubai.
On Thursday, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the names and other details of accredited centres that can provide training certificates for drone operators.
Here's the list of the centres:
Emirates Falcon Aeroclub
Location: Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain
E-mail: info@emiratesfalcons.ae
Phone: 03 7854 444, 054326 2721
Melaaha Drones
Location: Emirates of Fujairah, Alhail Industrial Area
E-mail: info@melaaha.ae
Phones: 0505513035, 0544373796
Versa Aerospace
Website: www.versa-aerospace.ae
Location: Abu Dhabi, Al Asayl Racing & Equestrian Club
E-mail: registration@versa-aerospace.com infodesk@versa-aerospace.com
Hotline: +971 2 246 4317
Detailed guidelines for drone use can be accessed on the UAE Drones app as well as the official government website, drones.gov.ae.
in 2022, the Ministry of Interior had banned the use of drones and light sports aircraft for “owners, practitioners and enthusiasts” after instances of misuse.
