UAE: Want to get married? New initiative to help Emirati youth with several wedding expenses

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 2:13 PM

Emirati couples in Abu Dhabi who want to get married will benefit from customised services, as well as extra benefits through the collaboration between Department of Community Development (DCD) - Abu Dhabi and Fazaa.

The soon-to-be-married couples are encouraged to register for Fazaa, since it offers exclusive benefits for its members such as store discounts, car insurance, and personal accident compensation among others.

They will likewise receive guidance, family mediation, as well as family and psychological counselling if they register for the Medeem Centre for Family Flourishing, an initiative set for launch in the second quarter of this year.

Once the engaged couples become a Medeem gold card holders, they will be entitled to discounts on wedding services, such as expenses on the hall and kosha (wedding stage), photography, lighting, sound, music, wall and table decorations, flowers, the bride's dress, and more.

They can also get discount s on hotels, property, furniture, jewellery, travel, and more.

"The Medeem card will provide a range of exclusive benefits and offers to citizens registered in the programme, particularly those who are going to get married and are members of the Medeem Centre for Family Flourishing," said Lt. Colonel Ahmed Bouharoun Al Shamsi.

The conditions for enrolling in the Medeem Family Preparation Centre programme for Emiratis who plan to get married will be announced soon, in addition to the conditions for entitlement to the Medeem card upon the launch of the Medeem Centre For Family Flourishing.

