UAE: Want to get 'fox eye' look? Eyelid surgery on the rise but doctors warn of risks

Photo used for illustrative purposes

​​​​Eyelid surgery, or blepharoplasty, is a life-changing procedure that can greatly impact one's appearance and psychological well-being. For many, drooping eyelids not only distort their visual clarity but also contribute to feelings of fatigue and ageing. However, what was once primarily a medical procedure aimed at improving visual function has increasingly become a popular option for aesthetic enhancements.

A 58-year-old man from Dubai opted for upper blepharoplasty due to persistent headaches caused by his drooping eyelid. The eyelid obstructs his vision and contributes to a tired appearance. The procedure, which lasted about one hour, significantly improved his condition. Dr Rafic Antonios, an oculoplastic surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital in Dubai, said: "Six months later, the man healed and felt more confident both at work and socially."

Dr Antonios explained to Khaleej Times: "Eyelid surgery addresses common concerns such as sagging skin, puffiness, and tired-looking eyes. These issues can make a person appear older or more fatigued. By correcting them, the surgery not only enhances appearance but also restores clearer, more comfortable vision."

Dr Rafic Antonios - Photos: Supplied

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Potential complications

While blepharoplasty is generally safe, patients should be aware of potential complications. Dr Alia Issa, an aesthetic oculoplastic Surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital, outlined some common post-surgical issues such as "complications that include swelling and bruising around the eyes, temporary dryness or irritation, and difficulty fully closing the eyes during healing."

She further explained that swelling and bruising around the eyes are common after blepharoplasty and may cause initial discomfort. Patients might temporarily struggle to close their eyelids, leading to dryness or irritation. Though rare, complications such as infection, bleeding, or vision changes can occur. Poor surgical technique or individual healing may result in visible scars or asymmetry, sometimes necessitating revision surgery for optimal outcomes.

Dr Alia Issa

Aesthetic enhancements

The landscape of blepharoplasty has shifted from essential therapeutic procedures to elective aesthetic enhancements. Many now pursue cosmetic eye surgeries to achieve looks inspired by trends, such as the "fox eyes" appearance. This rise in demand emphasises the need for caution, doctors underscored, noting "healing from surgery can vary in complexity." They added, individuals must weigh potential benefits against risks before proceeding.

Disturbing case studies from a Dubai-based hospital highlight concerns about the risks associated with the procedure. A 32-year-old woman who underwent cosmetic surgery experienced severe complications, including corneal perforation, due to surgical errors. This patient declined additional necessary surgery, which resulted in significant vision loss.

In another case, a 65-year-old male underwent eyelid surgery in which a previous hospital excessively removed the skin from the lower eyelid, resulting in ectropion (the outward folding of the eyelid). This condition causes chronic eye irritation. "The eyelids are crucial for protecting the eyes, and improper function can lead to significant issues," said Dr Ania Buigues Llull, an ophthalmologist at Barraquer Eye Hospital Dubai.

Dr Ania emphasised the importance of recognising post-surgical warning signs. Scarring can occur due to improper healing, genetic, or special medical conditions. She highlighted the importance of skilled surgical technique, proper wound care, and avoiding smoking."

Dr Ania Buigues Llull

"Uneven eyelids may result from asymmetrical tissue removal or healing differences. Precise preoperative planning and experienced surgeons help minimize risks," she added.

Be realistic Demographic factors play a significant role in the success of blepharoplasty. Older patients may have slower healing rates and thinner skin, increasing their risks for complications. Skin tone can also affect healing, as darker skin may be more likely to have hyperpigmentation or keloid formation. Dr Ania stressed the importance of realistic expectations; dissatisfaction can arise even from technically successful surgeries due to unrealistic goals. Precautions Meanwhile, Dr Shehzadi Tasneem, a plastic surgeon at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said patients should take preventive measures before surgery. Here are some tips: Quit smoking weeks before the operation to aid healing

Control health conditions—blood pressure and diabetes should be managed effectively

Medication caution—certain medications like warfarin, aspirin, and ibuprofen increase the risk of bleeding. Taking these medicines should be stopped as per advice from the healthcare provider. Dr Shehzadi Tasneem ALSO READ: TikTok prepares for US shutdown from Sunday, sources say Home trends of 2025: What colour should you paint your walls?