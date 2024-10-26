UAE volunteers pack relief supplies for Lebanese women

In an initiative to ease the suffering of Lebanese women, UAE volunteers packed relief supplies, with dedicated participation from female volunteers in Abu Dhabi.

This support underscores the UAE's commitment to international solidarity and aid, reflecting the country's dedication to humanitarian relief and support for communities affected by crises.

The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (ZCHF) and the General Women's Union (GWU) along with several government entities participated in the campaign, held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ZayedCHF, expressed his gratitude to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her patronage and unwavering support for the initiative to provide essential women's needs to assist Lebanese women as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon'' campaign.

He stated that the initiative, which aims to ease the suffering of the Lebanese women during these challenging times, articulates the noble fraternal principles that the UAE upholds as a leadership, government, and people.

The relief items will be urgently uplifted to the affected women in Lebanon.

Dr Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, Director General of the ZayedCHF, said that the initiative aims to provide assistance to tens of thousands of women in Lebanon swiftly to alleviate their suffering during these difficult times, expressing gratitude to all the volunteer teams of women who participated in organising and mobilising the relief materials provided to their sisters in the Lebanese community.

Noura Al-Suwaidi, Secretary General of the GWU, stated, "The UAE, through this additional contribution to the initiative, reaffirms its steadfast commitment to supporting those affected by conflicts, especially women and children, who often constitute the most vulnerable groups."