UAE visit visa: Price for airport-to-airport visa change up by nearly 20%

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 6:00 AM

Visitors who are willing to extend their visas by utilising the air-to-air status change service will have to pay up to 20 per cent extra as compared to earlier fares, travel industry experts revealed to Khaleej Times.

“The airline by which visitors fly out and return has increased the airfare by nearly Dh125. Another factor for the increase in the package is because of massive demand among visitors to stay in the country during the colder months,” said Shihab Parwad, managing director of Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism.

What is an A2A visa change?

Air to Air visa change allows visitors to quickly get a new tourist visa by visiting the nearest country rather than flying back to the applicant’s home country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

For air-to-air visa change, visitors can either undergo a same-day visa status change or spend a day in the neighbouring country and return the following day. The same-day process typically requires approximately four hours, involving flying out, waiting in the airport of the neighbouring country, and returning on a later flight.

Current price starts at Dh1,500

According to tourism companies, the 90-day visa was cancelled by authorities during the last quarter of 2023, which generated massive interest for 60 days among visitors. “The previous price of a 60-day visa started at Dh1,300. Now the current price starts at Dh1,500 for a 60-day-visa change by air,” said Libin Varghese, head of operations and sales at Rooh Travel and Tourism LLC.

“The price depends on when visitors are booking the package. If the package is reserved a month earlier, one can pay a bit less compared to a few days before visa expiry,” added Varghese.

In December 2022, UAE discontinued the option for visit visa holders to extend their stay permits from within the country. Visit visa holders had to exit the country before they could return on a new visa. It was always compulsory for visit visa holders to exit the country and enter on a new visa, but the rules were changed during the Covid-19 lockdown. During the pandemic, when travel became difficult, the UAE changed the requirements on humanitarian grounds.

Industry experts also highlighted that the price for a 30-day visa change by air has also increased. The package for 30 days visa was priced at Dh1,200, but the current price starts at Dh1,300. “The 30-day air-to-air visa is not much in demand,” said Parwad.

“The demand for 60-day visa extension by air is over the roof. Our quota is sold out most of the days and we are finding it difficult for seat availability,” said Parwad.

Massive demand

Experts mentioned that most of the longer-duration visas are preferred by senior citizens who are not willing to travel regularly. “Because of the pleasant weather which we are experiencing, many residents are calling their parents and relatives for extended periods to stay in the country. This has added to the massive demand in air to air visa change,” said Varghese.

ALSO READ: