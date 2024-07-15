UAE: Virgin Mobile users affected by 'disruption in network'

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 10:18 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 11:10 AM

Virgin Mobile users in UAE are reportedly facing network issues. Some Virgin customers are unable to make or receive calls on Monday morning (July 15). Users are also unable to open the mobile application.

In a response to Khaleej Times' query, Virgin Mobile confirmed that they were "aware of a temporary disruption in our network. We're working hard to get this resolved."

Several UAE residents took to X to voice their concerns, stating that the app, internet and call network were down. These disruptions have left residents worried, with their work being interrupted.

Attached below, is a screenshot of the error message displayed when opening the app:

