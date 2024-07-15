UAE: Virgin Mobile users affected by 'disruption in network'

The camp is a 4-day event from Monday to Thursday, and covers 6 attractions in Dubai Mall
Virgin Mobile users in UAE are reportedly facing network issues. Some Virgin customers are unable to make or receive calls on Monday morning (July 15). Users are also unable to open the mobile application.
In a response to Khaleej Times' query, Virgin Mobile confirmed that they were "aware of a temporary disruption in our network. We're working hard to get this resolved."
Several UAE residents took to X to voice their concerns, stating that the app, internet and call network were down. These disruptions have left residents worried, with their work being interrupted.
Attached below, is a screenshot of the error message displayed when opening the app:
One X user tweeted "Virgin mobile and internet down!" and tagged the company.
Another individual tweeted that he couldn't contact his "team at site, nor customers."
Residents joined to express their frustration, stating that there was no "team support" and "customer service was not working" while the app, mobile network and data remained down.
