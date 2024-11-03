UAE: Using Instagram account not CV to apply for jobs? How Gen Z change workplaces

Gen Zers have often received a bad rap for being unprofessional and difficult to deal with in the workplace, but how far is this true?

These youngsters, who have a radically unique outlook on life, priorities that are so distinct from previous generations and difficult-to-understand lingo, are rewriting the status quo in several aspects.

Experts spoke to Khaleej Times about how Gen Z is transforming the workplace, using their social media accounts to apply for jobs and prioritising their mental health over higher salaries.

“This is a generation that graduated during the Covid pandemic,” said Dubai-based HR expert Muhammed Anees. “For them, salary is not the most important aspect. They want a work-life balance and good mental health. So, corporations and businesses face difficulties understanding Gen Zers because their perspectives differ. Seeing how they are the future of the workplace, I think companies need to evolve."

Recently an international survey found that six in every ten companies fired a recent college graduate they hired this year, either for lack of motivation or professionalism or for poor communication skills.

Business owner Uma Bhattathiripad is one of those who has fired Gen Zers after hiring them. “Some of them are very unprofessional, often coming to the office late and failing to meet deadlines,” she said. “There was also a certain level of entitlement, which was hard to put up with. However, I do have some Gen Z staff who are extremely professional and come up with really creative ideas. So, I don’t think it is fair to paint the entire generation with the same brush."

When she put out a hiring post for her digital marketing agency Xite Live, several Gen Zers applied albeit with a link to their social media profiles instead of a CV. “For my line of work, it is ok to share a social media profile, and I do think that the role of a conventional CV is outdated,” she said. “However, this seems to be a common fashion among the youngsters to apply using social media profiles even for very traditional roles.”

Unique Qualities

Some experts say that the younger generation brings several unique qualities to the workplace. “Their desire to contribute to the greater good is extremely inspiring and encompassing to include long-term benefits for the communities they are part of, be it the global climate agenda or corporate social responsibility,” said Anuradha Challu, Chief People and Culture Officer at Property Finder. “They aren’t afraid to speak their mind. As a technology-first organization, this is of great value to us, as we continue to build a workplace that is youth-friendly.”

Sony AbdelMohsen, founding partner of creative agency Awkward Ads and 199X Digital, said that Gen Zers valued their freedom and flexibility over everything else. He found a way to use this to create a win-win situation. “By matching the experience of millennials with the eagerness of Gen Zers, we’ve built a hybrid setup, creating a space where experience and new perspectives thrive together,” he said. “Through collaboration and mutual support, 199X has grown from a team of three to a dynamic group of over 40 talented Gen Zers. They’re vocal, driven, and precisely the kind of individuals who thrive in a space that champions their unique contributions.”

Gen Z view When graduating from university, Yousef Manna expected workplaces to be "stereotypically serious" and have "monotone environments". However, when he joined his current job at the agency Current Global, he was relieved to find a creative and engaging space. He added that several of his friends were facing a different type of challenge. "The issue that my fellow Gen Z friends and family are facing is difficulty in landing that initial job," he said. He added that not everyone was looking for a full-time secure job like him. "I do have peers that have become influencers and use their Instagram account as both a showcase of their work and a means to progress their career and attract business opportunities," he said. Another Gen Zer who recently joined the workforce, Aastha Chaurasia said that while she did not know any peer who was fired for lack of professionalism, she was aware of challenges. "The key thing for Gen Z is to understand that willingness to learn and professionalism go a long way," she said. "It's not about knowing it all, it's about being ready to learn it all." Aastha Chaurasia She said that she prepared herself to adapt to office decorum. "I did internships before I graduated and this definitely helped paint the real picture," she said. " I have also done courses on public speaking, leadership, and management which surely added to my preparedness for the workplace."