UAE urges citizens to stay cautious amid severe weather in Spain

Wreckage of cars pile up on the on the railway on October 31, 2024 after flash floods ravaged the town of Alfafar, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. Photo: AFP

The UAE Mission in Madrid urged citizens in Spain to exercise caution due to the adverse weather conditions in several Spanish regions.

At least 158 people have been killed since a tremendously powerful Mediterranean storm this week dumped masses of rain over Spain, with eastern regions hardest hit. The severe weather conditions affected the Valencia, Catalonia, Andalusia, and Balearic Islands regions.

The UAE mission stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the local authorities, and to communicate in emergency cases on the number: 0097180024, or 00971800444444 and register in the Tawajudi service.

Powerful storms turbo-charged by a warming planet, poor urban planning and carelessness combined with catastrophic consequences in Spain's deadliest floods in a generation, according to experts.