E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE urges citizens in China to exercise caution due to typhoon

The authority also urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 5:15 PM

The UAE has warned its citizens in China to exercise caution due to a typhoon nearing the region.

The Emirates' mission in Shanghai urged its citizens to exercise caution and due to the typhoon Bebinca tropical storm Francine which is expected to affect Shanghai and the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.


The authority also urged people to follow all safety instructions issued by the authority on ground.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier in the day, the UAE Embassy in Vienna called on citizens in Austria to exercise caution due to the weather disturbances, heavy rains and floods that the country is witnessing.

In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service, a service by Ministry of Foreign Affairs for communication with UAE nationals abroad.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE