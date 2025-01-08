Thu, Jan 09, 2025 | Rajab 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

UAE: Up to Dh30,000 release fees for impounded vehicles in Sharjah

When the decision was announced on Tuesday, authorities had not yet released the list of updated fees

Published: Wed 8 Jan 2025, 11:03 PM

After Sharjah yesterday announced a new decision revising the fees for the release of impounded vehicles, it today released a list of fines and penalties.

These offences, including reckless driving and negligence, pose significant risks to the safety of people and property. Once the legal impoundment period has expired, the decision aims to facilitate the return of these vehicles.

When the decision was announced on Tuesday, authorities had not yet released the list. However, Sharjah Media has now put up the table of fees.

Find the complete list below:

ViolationRelease Fee
1Riding motorcycles in areas where signs indicate that motorcycles are prohibited.Dh20,000
2Riding motorcycles without a license or driving on public roads.Dh30,000
3Driving and overtaking between vehicles through the yellow line section.Dh5,000
4Driving on public roads endangering others' lives.Dh20,000
5Driving in a manner that causes damage to public or private facilities.Dh15,000
6Driving at a speed of 200km/hour or above.Dh10,000
7Exceeding the speed limit by more than 80km/hour.Dh5,000
8Not stopping after causing a traffic accident involving heavy vehicles.Dh10,000
9Not stopping after causing a traffic accident involving light vehicles.Dh5,000
10Evasion of a traffic officer for light vehicles.Dh5,000
11Evasion of a traffic officer for heavy vehicles.Dh10,000
12Running a red traffic light causing an accident involving light vehicles.Dh5,000
13Running a red traffic light causing an accident involving heavy vehicles or motorcycles.Dh5,000
14Modifying the vehicle without prior authorisation or causing unauthorized modifications: First time.Dh10,000
15Modifying the vehicle without prior authorisation or causing unauthorized modifications: Second time.Dh15,000
16Modifying the vehicle without prior authorisation or causing unauthorized modifications: Third time.Dh15,000

