UAE: Up to Dh200,000 fine for issuing unlicensed religious rulings

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,656.27 per ounce, down 0.29 per cent at 9.05 am UAE time
Fines starting from Dh10,000 and reaching up till Dh200,000 will be imposed on any institution that issues fatwas or religious rulings, apart from the UAE Council for Fatwa, the authority reminded on Monday.
The UAE Council for Fatwa is the only authority permitted to issue general fatwas in the country, in accordance with Federal Law No. (3) of 2024.
The penalty also includes the possibility of closing the violating institution, depending on the situation. In case of repeat violations, the fine will be doubled, the authority added.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Earlier this year, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed issued two federal decrees forming the UAE Council for Fatwa and appointing Abdullah bin Bayyah as Chairman of the Council with the Grade of Minister.
The authority is responsible for issuing general, urgent, and new fatwas on various matters, conducting studies and researches in various fields of fatwas, providing legal opinions on relevant legislation, licensing the practice of issuing fatwas, and training and developing the skills of muftis.
ALSO READ:
Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,656.27 per ounce, down 0.29 per cent at 9.05 am UAE time
The leader stressed that this day would honour all those working in the field of education
Earlier, Pakistanis were urged to meet all tourist visa requirements and also not to scout for jobs in the UAE when on tourist visa
May Hamdi started her career in 1984 at the Abu Dhabi Indian School where she easily integrated despite her Arab lineage
The Emirates has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this cowardly act
On the reopening day, visitors will have the chance to participate in a naming event for the park’s new moon bears and the white rhino calf
Resorting to DIY methods to combat fungi problems will not be effective if the infestation is severe and must be handled by professionals
Cardiologists recommend that healthy adults undergo cardiac checks every two to four years, particularly those 40 years old and above