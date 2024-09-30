UAE: Up to Dh200,000 fine for issuing unlicensed religious rulings

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 6:19 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 6:24 PM

Fines starting from Dh10,000 and reaching up till Dh200,000 will be imposed on any institution that issues fatwas or religious rulings, apart from the UAE Council for Fatwa, the authority reminded on Monday.

The UAE Council for Fatwa is the only authority permitted to issue general fatwas in the country, in accordance with Federal Law No. (3) of 2024.

The penalty also includes the possibility of closing the violating institution, depending on the situation. In case of repeat violations, the fine will be doubled, the authority added.

