UAE: Up to Dh100,000 fine over illegal use of prescription drugs, authority warns

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 1:09 PM

The UAE has a strict no-tolerance policy on the use of psychotropic substances. However, two years ago, it made amendments to the law (Article 30) and included rehabilitation of first-time drug offenders.

Today, Abu Dhabi's Judicial Court took to social media to remind residents of the penalties on the abuse of prescription narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The penalties have been listed by the number of times the offence has been committed.

Offenders will be sentenced to prison for three months and will have to cough up at least Dh20,000 till Dh100,000 for the fine.