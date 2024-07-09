E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Up to Dh100,000 fine over illegal use of prescription drugs, authority warns

The penalties change according to the number of times the offence has been committed

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 1:09 PM

The UAE has a strict no-tolerance policy on the use of psychotropic substances. However, two years ago, it made amendments to the law (Article 30) and included rehabilitation of first-time drug offenders.

Today, Abu Dhabi's Judicial Court took to social media to remind residents of the penalties on the abuse of prescription narcotics and psychotropic substances.


The penalties have been listed by the number of times the offence has been committed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Offenders will be sentenced to prison for three months and will have to cough up at least Dh20,000 till Dh100,000 for the fine.

If repeated for the second time, the offender will be sentenced to prison for no less than six months and will be fined between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000.

For a third offence, the penalty depends on the time of narcotic that has been abused. Fines can exceed Dh100,000 and jail time will be at least one year.

This list of penalties is part of the law under Article 41 and 43 of the Federal Decree Law No. (30) of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE