UAE: Up to Dh10,000 fees for 17 drone-related services

Photo: WAM File

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Fees ranging from Dh200 to Dh10,000 have been specified for services related to drones in the UAE. This came in a Cabinet resolution that details 17 types of services including issuing permits, renewal, registration certificates, and establishment of facilities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The service fees have been specified in Cabinet resolution No. 58 – a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen – and published in the Official Gazette in June. It is not immediately clear how or when the new fees will be levied, although the resolution states that it will be effective 60 days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

Service Issuance fees Renewal fees (if any) A drone registration certificate for entertainment Dh200 upon issuance Dh200 for renewal every two years A drone registration certificate for "event organisation" category Aircraft weight, in kilograms, multiplied by the number of aircraft, multiplied by Dh20 - upon issuance. A pilot certificate Dh100 upon issuance Dh100 upon renewal, every 5 years A drone operator accreditation certificate for the "commercial, government, and event organisation" categories Dh5,000 upon issuance Dh5,000 upon annual renewal An approved aircraft training institution certificate Dh10,000 upon issuance Dh10,000 upon annual renewal A permit to approve the manufacture, design, or maintenance of aircraft Dh10,000 upon issuance Dh10,000 upon annual renewal Approval to establish facilities for drone activities Dh5,000 upon issuance Dh5,000 upon annual renewal Approval to establish airstrips Dh5,000 upon issuance Dh5,000 upon annual renewal Certificates for safety assessment bodies Dh5,000 upon issuance Dh5,000 upon annual renewal Safety certificate Dh1,000 upon issuance Dh1,000 upon annual renewal Approval to establish fuel and energy supply stations Dh5,000 upon issuance Dh5,000 upon annual renewal

As per the resolution, the General Civil Aviation Authority has been tasked with implementation. It will collect the fees through solutions developed by the Ministry of Finance. Relevant authorities in each Emirate will coordinate with the GCAA to offer drone-related services and charge the appropriate fees.

The Cabinet has also retained the authority to amend these fees as necessary, including making additions, deletions, or other adjustments to the fee structure.