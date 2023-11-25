UAE: Up to 90% discount, mobile phones, electric car as prizes at malls in Abu Dhabi

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 5:04 PM

The Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season returns by offering residents and tourists fun activities, festive celebrations, activations, shop-and-win opportunities, and mega sales at malls and shopping centres in the emirate till January 31, 2024.

Between December 1 and 28, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is giving customers a chance to enter the big draw on an all-new MG ZS EV 2024 electric car upon shopping for Dh200 from any store, or for Dh400 at Carrefour. The name of this year’s lucky winner will be announced on December 29. All F&B outlets at the mall are included in the ‘shop and win’ campaign, giving customers an equal chance to enter the big draw upon consuming for Dh200. Until January 31, brands and stores are rolling out amazing deals and exclusive discounts.

Additionally, from December 1 until December 17, the mall will be hosting a special winter-themed activation including a snow pit to arts and crafts, and fun games.

For National Day, visitors can enjoy the ‘Firqat Al Mazyood Al Harbiya’ performance (4pm to 8pm), in addition to kids’ face painting and a henna corner for the ladies. The festivities will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show.

‘Super Friday’ till Nov 29

LuLu Hypermarkets has announced its ‘Super Friday’ offers available until November 29. With discounts of up to 70 per cent, shoppers can enjoy savings on a diverse range of goods, spanning electronics, fashion, mobile phones, home appliances, groceries, fresh produce, travel luggage, toys, confectioneries, and more.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shoppers can save an additional 20 per cent discount, plus earn up to 7 per cent in LuLu Points, and benefit from complimentary delivery with exclusive online offers till November 26 when using LuLu Emirates NBD 247 credit cards. Super Friday offers extend to all LuLu stores and can be accessed through its online shopping portal, www.luluhypermarket.com.

Up to 90% discount

The three-day super sale is underway at the Galleria Al Maryah Island till Sunday. There are discounts of up to 90 per cent off from a range of leading brands. Aligned with the excitement of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race Weekend, the Galleria welcomes guests to indulge in a unique shopping and dining experience. During the festive season, guests can gift loved ones with the Galleria Gift Card that can be redeemed at any boutique or restaurant within the destination throughout the year. For every gift card purchase totalling Dh250 or more, guests will receive the exclusive fragrance.

The Galleria will host its highly anticipated Winter Wonderland from December 4.

ALSO READ: