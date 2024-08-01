E-Paper

UAE: Up to 50% scholarships, no application fees announced at Ajman University

The university is organising an open day on August 3

Ajman University
Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 8:27 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 8:30 PM

Scholarships up to 50 per cent for various courses at Ajman University are up for grabs, it has been announced.

The scholarships will be on offer during the open day that the university is organising on Saturday, August 3, from 10 am to 5 pm, at the Sheikh Zayed Exhibition and Convention Center.


Besides scholarships, students applying for admission will also have their application fees waived, the university further said.

The open day will help those interested in learning about the university’s accredited academic programmes and will offer a tour of the campus.

However, the programmes of certain colleges are excluded from scholarships. Those colleges are the College of Medicine, College of Dentistry, Doctorate in Business Administration, Doctor of Philosophy in Law, Postgraduate Professional Diploma in Teaching, and Postgraduate Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration .

