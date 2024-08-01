UAE: Up to 50% scholarships, no application fees announced at Ajman University

Its official website, where raffle draw updates used to be posted regularly, appears to be inactive
Scholarships up to 50 per cent for various courses at Ajman University are up for grabs, it has been announced.
The scholarships will be on offer during the open day that the university is organising on Saturday, August 3, from 10 am to 5 pm, at the Sheikh Zayed Exhibition and Convention Center.
Besides scholarships, students applying for admission will also have their application fees waived, the university further said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The open day will help those interested in learning about the university’s accredited academic programmes and will offer a tour of the campus.
However, the programmes of certain colleges are excluded from scholarships. Those colleges are the College of Medicine, College of Dentistry, Doctorate in Business Administration, Doctor of Philosophy in Law, Postgraduate Professional Diploma in Teaching, and Postgraduate Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration .
ALSO READ:
Its official website, where raffle draw updates used to be posted regularly, appears to be inactive
The grace period will start next month, on September 1
Appointments for short- and long-term visas can be secured online at no extra charge
Dubai cybersecurity experts say strict adherence of copyright is most vital for protection from hackers
Numerous studies have shown that petting and cuddling with animals can have positive effects on people’s health
It was the highest-ever recovery made, taking the team three days from bottleneck to base camp to retrieve the body
The US Federal Reserve said it had made 'some further progress' in its inflation fight
This is the worst tragedy to have hit the state since the 2018 floods which killed over 400 people