UAE: Unstable weather this week will be 'less severe' than last month, says NCM

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed its readiness to deal with inclement weather

Web Desk
Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 9:50 PM

Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 9:53 PM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Tuesday said that the upcoming weather condition will be less severe from the previous one.

According to forecasts from the Met Department, the inclement weather is expected to begin from the west by Wednesday night, extending over most areas of the country on Thursday, and centred over western, coastal, and some eastern regions. Temperatures are also expected to decrease significantly.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held a meeting on Tuesday, headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and confirmed its readiness to deal with inclement weather.


Meanwhile, all private schools in Dubai will switch to online learning on Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3, due to expected unstable weather conditions, the government announced.

