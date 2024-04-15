UAE unstable weather: Parks, beaches closed in RAK

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 3:26 PM

The Ras Al Khaimah Public Services has announced temporary closure of beaches and parks in the city in view of the fluctuating weather conditions. The reopening dates will be announced once the weather stabilises.

The local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has also decided to move classes to distance learning for government institutions in the emirate. The precautionary measures for Tuesday (April 16) and Wednesday (April 17) aim to prioritise the safety of students and administrative and teaching staff.

In an advisory, UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has underlined significant fluctuations in weather conditions across the country.

Heavy rains, intensified by lightning and thunder, poses a risk of flooding in various regions. Additionally, strong winds are expected that are likely to reduce horizontal visibility.

Starting Monday afternoon, convective clouds are likely to form over coastal and inland regions, leading to rainfall, occasional lightning, and thunder.

From Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon, unstable weather conditions will develop in Western areas, gradually moving towards Abu Dhabi, Northern, and Eastern regions. Residents can expect an increase in convective clouds, resulting in rainfall of varying intensities, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and a chance of hail in some areas.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, another wave of unsettled weather will sweep from Western areas, affecting scattered regions across the country.

