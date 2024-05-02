Unstable weather in UAE: Emirates cancels several flights

Earlier, UAE had announced distance learning for all government schools
Several flights were cancelled by Emirates due to bad weather across the UAE on Thursday.
Flight movements at Dubai International Airport (DXB) have also been reduced.
“Customers arriving or departing from Dubai airport on May 2 can expect some delays as flights are rescheduled,” Emirates said in a statement.
The following flights have been cancelled on May 2:
EK 123/124 – Between Dubai and Istanbul
EK 763/764 – Between Dubai and Johannesburg
EK 719/720 – Between Dubai and Nairobi
Ek 921/922 – Between Dubai and Cairo
EK 903/904 – Between Dubai and Amman
EK 352/353 – Between Dubai and Singapore (EK353 departing 3 May, 12.30am – UAE time)
Emirates said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. Affected customers will be re-accommodated. Those who wish to rebook should contact their travel agent or nearest Emirates Office. All rebooking charges will be waived.”
A flydubai spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times that the “adverse weather conditions in Dubai on Thursday (May 2) have caused some delays to their operations".
“Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey to DXB, whether they are travelling by car or public transport. Passengers are also advised to update their contact details via the manage booking tab and check (flydubai website) for the latest updates regarding their flight,” added the spokesperson for the Dubai-based carrier.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also advised passengers using the Etihad bus service between Zayed International Airport and Dubai “to check in early for their transfer to allow additional time to reach the airport".
