UAE Union Day: Where to watch official ceremony; full list of locations

File photo

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 5:00 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 5:07 PM

The Organising Committee of the 52nd UAE Union Day, on Friday announced several locations across the seven emirates that will broadcast the much anticipated National Day official ceremony on December 2.

The ceremony will feature this year's innovative technologies and breathtaking projections, weaving an inspiring narrative of unity and collective action as it highlights the UAE’s sustainability journey.

People around the UAE can watch the livestream of the ceremony starting from 6.30pm on December 2, from different locations across the UAE. In Abu Dhabi, citizens and residents can watch at Delma Public Park, Al Mughira Central Park in Al Mirfa, Al Sila Public Park, Liwa Festival, Zayed Al Khair Park in Ghayathi, Etihad Arena, The Founder’s Memorial, and Sheikh Zayed Festival. In addition to different Majalis in Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra and Al Ain.

In Al Ain, the livestream will be screened at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. In Dubai, people can gather at Global Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, and the Hatta Heritage Village in Hatta. Sharjah residents can watch the ceremony at the Sharjah National Park and Khorfakkan Corniche — Flagpole and Kalba Corniche Park, and Al Dhaid Fort in Al Dhaid, while Ajman residents can enjoy the livestream in Masfout Fort and Marsa Ajman. Residents in Umm Al Quwain can watch it in Falaj Al Mualla Fort, and/or Al Manar Mall / RAK Eats at Ras Al Khaimah. People in Fujairah can head to the Umbrella Beach.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Audiences across the UAE can also watch the livestream in cinemas across the country. For viewers at home, they can tune in to the livestream of the official ceremony at 6.30pm via the official website of the UAE Union Day and all local TV channels.

UAE citizens and residents will have the chance to attend the public shows at Expo City from December 5 to 12, where they can witness the captivating performances and enriching narrative about the UAE’s sustainability journey. Tickets can be purchased from the official UAE Union Day website at www.UnionDay.ae

More information is available on the official website and on social media platforms @UAEUnionDay or @UnionDay.ae on Instagram.

ALSO READ: