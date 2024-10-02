UAE: Unhappy with your iPhone 16? You could get a full refund before October 3

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 6:20 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 6:31 PM

The iPhone 16 officially dropped on September 20, sending waves within the tech fanatics community as residents across the UAE queued up for hours in front of stores to get their hands on the latest release.

The new phone boasts a variety of new features, ranging from Apple Intelligence — a groundbreaking AI system that will be available in beta next month — to Visual Intelligence, which enhances the camera experience through a new control button.

However, it's possible that the new phone may not meet your expectations. If you change your mind, it may still be possible to get a full refund. Apple's return policy allows users to get their money back if products are returned within 14 days of purchase. For UAE fans, that means tomorrow, Thursday, October 3, is the last date to return the iPhone 16 (or its variants) if you were among those who snapped up the device on launch day.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, an Apple customer service agent explained how there are no charges applied if the box has been opened, nor are there any additional fees.

The agent explained how for purchases made in store, the refund process can only take place in store or through call centre agents. As for purchases made online, refunds can only be applied for online or through call centre agents.

If a product has been purchased through card payment, the refund will also be through card, with the same applying for cash payments and refunds. "The refund will be the same as the mode of payment," added the agent.

Additionally, in case Apple reduces the price of any of its products within 14 days from the date the product was received, customers can contact its toll free number to request a refund or credit the difference between the price they were charged and the current selling price. This excludes limited-time price reductions which may be offered during special sales events.

Here is a guide to returning your iPhone 16 in the UAE:

Purchases made in store

Users who purchased their phones in stores within the UAE cannot apply for a refund for the product online. They must call the company's toll number on 8000 444 0396 between 10am and 7pm from Sundays to Thursdays or visit the store.

Apple Care agents will then take on the request, during which customers will have to provide their receipt, reasons for refund, along with other details.

Once Apple has received the product, a full refund will be made, given that the product was purchased within 14 days from the refund.

Customers must keep in mind some terms while refunding their phone:

Products can only be returned in the country where they were originally purchased.

Along with the product, Apple provides softwares to protect its users from theft or loss. If these haven't been disabled by the customer prior to retuning the product, Apple may refuse to return it.

Purchases made online

For those who bought their iPhone online, returns can be made through Apple's 'Order Status' website. Customers can also call the customer service to proceed with their refund request.

When applying for a refund, customers need to provide the following information:

Web Order number

Contact phone number

An address from where the goods can be collected.

After the application has been processed, users will receive an email with the receipt which will have a Return Material Authorisation (RMA) number on it.