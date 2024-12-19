UAE: UN official calls for more support to help expat women who suffered abuse

Reem Alsalem. Photo: WAM

With the UAE's record of advocating gender equality and protecting women, a top UN official said on Thursday she is confident that the country can help keep them safe from abuse.

Reem Alsalem, the UN's special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, acknowledged how the country has made it a national priority to ensure women's full participation in society.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"I was impressed by the strong level of awareness that all stakeholders had of this policy priority and the extent to which it has been integrated into all aspects of governance and daily life in the UAE,” said Alsalem, who had been on an official 10-day visit to the country since December 9.

Despite the progress made in bolstering the welfare of women, the authorities have recognised the challenges they face in improving the prevention and response to violence against women and girls, the UN official said.

Alsalem has called for more support for expat women who suffered abuse.

Helping abuse victims

While the UAE provides several support channels, legal assistance, and sheltering services to victims of abuse and trafficking from all nationalities, these expat women could also benefit from more tangible aid.

Certain types of services, such as financial support or capital to start a business, "could make a huge difference for these women", Alsalem said.

Such help is essential as abuse victims could end up tolerating maltreatment due to lack of financial options and fear of residency issues, the UN official said. Women who rely financially on the abuser are unlikely to escape or report and will be more subject to violence, she added.

While there are certain charities that help such women from all nationalities, the assistance is limited, Alsalem said, recommending that more support be provided through official procedures and channels.

“State-sponsored initiatives aimed at providing livelihood support to disadvantaged and vulnerable Emirati women could be extended to female migrant workers in situations of risk and vulnerability,” the special rapporteur said.

Keeping women safe

The UN official also made recommendations when it comes to cases of expat women who have completed their jail terms.

The deportation of female defendants after serving their time should be "reconsidered" if proven that they could be in danger or at risk of abuse upon returning to their home countries, Alsalem said.

While she acknowledged that she didn't have a complete overview of what happens to these women after their jail terms and how many of them are deported, Alsalem said an assessment would be necessary to determine if they would be safe from abuse once they are sent back to their countries. “There should be alternative options, and the right for them to remain in the UAE should be considered, as well as providing sufficient support for them to continue their lives here,” she said. 'Data is a priority' Alsalem said she had limited data with regards to judicial cases related to abused women and girls, but she will continue to pursue these in the coming days. She urged the UAE to improve collection and dissemination of disaggregated data, and strengthen access to justice and accountability, particularly for crimes of domestic violence, sexual exploitation, and trafficking. “One of the main gaps that limit the ability of the UAE authorities to improve its response and to prevent further domestic violence is the lack of standardised data,” she said. “We’ve seen it at all levels, so we recommended to the government to standardise the collection of data and make it more readily available." During her 10-day visit, the special rapporteur travelled to several emirates and met with government representatives, as well as representatives from international organisations, civil society groups, academics and private businesses. Alsalem will present a full report on her visit to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025.