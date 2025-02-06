UAE: Umrah flight tickets hit Dh1,400 as more residents plan pilgrimage during Ramadan

Photo: Reuters file

With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, there has been a spike in Umrah enquiries and bookings in the UAE — leading to airfare hikes of about 140 per cent, compared to the winter months last year.

Several residents are eager to start and end Ramadan in the holy city of Makkah, thus creating a huge travel demand, an Umrah operator told Khaleej Times.

Many of the faithful prefer to land in Jeddah before the holy month begins so they can pray their first Taraweeh at the Grand Mosque. Others opt to spend the last days of Ramadan in the holy city of Makkah, either celebrating Eid there or returning home after breaking their last fast, said Shihab Perwad of Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism.

“We are receiving a high number of calls for travel in February and early March, coinciding with the beginning of Ramadan. While thousands of UAE residents performed Umrah in January, the demand in February is expected to rise significantly as Ramadan approaches,” said Perwad.

Khaleej Times looked into flight ticket prices and saw that airfares between October and December 2024 averaged Dh580 for a round-trip direct flight.

Currently, one-way tickets from Dubai to Jeddah are priced at Dh980, with round-trip fares averaging Dh1,400. During the initial days of Ramadan, fares are listed at Dh1,200, and by the end of the holy month, the prices start at Dh1,600 from Dubai. From Abu Dhabi, rates start at Dh1,700.

No change in plans

Despite expensive airfares, some residents remain committed to their Umrah plans.

Ahmed Khalil, a Dubai-based entrepreneur who runs a clothing business, initially planned to travel in December but decided to perform Umrah during Ramadan instead.

“In December, the airfare for a one-way ticket was about Dh380 and my total expenses, including accommodation and food, would not have exceeded Dh2,200,” said Khalil.

“Now, with Ramadan approaching, ticket prices for the beginning of the month have surged to Dh750 for an onward journey, while return fares range from Dh400 to Dh700. The biggest expense, however, is accommodation, which costs me around Dh2,000 for four days. My total travel expenses have now exceeded Dh4,000.”

While some are willing to shoulder the higher expenses, others have opted to postpone their pilgrimage until after Ramadan.

Shaneer Gawaiman, a businessman in Deira, wanted to perform Umrah with his family while his parents were visiting Dubai. However, due to the significant rise in airfare, he shelved the plan.

"Booking tickets for my entire family would burn a hole in my pocket," said Gawaiman. "Instead, we will travel in April. Hopefully, by that time, the weather will favourable and prices will be significantly lower." For those looking to save on travel costs, Perwad suggested an alternative route: "Flying from the UAE to Riyadh and then travelling by bus to Makkah. Though time-consuming, this option could offer a more budget-friendly alternative to direct flights." Prices for Umrah bus trips from the UAE remain stable, starting at Dh1,200 for a 10-day trip, including accommodation and visa. "Prices are expected to rise by 30 to 40 per cent as Ramadan nears, with packages reaching Dh1,700 due to increased accommodation costs," said Perwad. Despite rising expenses, many prioritise their spiritual journey over financial concerns. "During the holy month of Ramadan, the faithful do not worry about money," said Perwad. "They wait all year for this auspicious month and will travel regardless of the cost." "We can expect airfares to increase even further as Ramadan approaches. The demand for Umrah travel is growing, especially in the days leading up to the holy month. Many residents are still finalising their plans, and as more bookings come in, ticket prices will likely rise accordingly," said Perwad.